BREAKING: Ukraine ‘will have a chance at victory’ thanks to new U.S. aid, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy: With continued U.S. aid, Ukraine ‘will have a chance for victory’
April 21, 202401:41

    Zelenskyy: With continued U.S. aid, Ukraine ‘will have a chance for victory’

    01:41
Meet the Press

Zelenskyy: With continued U.S. aid, Ukraine ‘will have a chance for victory’

01:41

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins Meet the Press exclusively to discuss the House’s passage of aid to Ukraine.April 21, 2024

