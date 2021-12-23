Principal fired over CRT backlash: ‘It’s bigger than me’
12:26
Share this -
copied
Texas is one of 8 states with new, broad laws banning the teaching of critical race theory--- a decades-old graduate-level study. Conservative organizers and parents have seized on the phrase, turning it into shorthand for lessons or programs they feel are un-American.Dec. 23, 2021
MTP Compressed: The divide over race and history in American schools
03:05
‘Great Resignation’ hits schools across all positions
02:01
Now Playing
Principal fired over CRT backlash: ‘It’s bigger than me’
12:26
UP NEXT
Joshua Johnson: ‘Young people aren’t dumb’
01:38
‘We begin by telling the truth”: Full Johnson & Mayes Interview
08:56
Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'