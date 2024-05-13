IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin appoints economist as defense minister amid concerns about weapons & resources
May 13, 2024

Meet the Press

Putin appoints economist as defense minister amid concerns about weapons & resources

06:24

Russian President Vladimir Putin has unexpectedly replaced his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday. Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor explains what may be behind the reshuffle amid fierce fighting in Kharkiv.May 13, 2024

