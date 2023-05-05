IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Panel: Lawmakers divided on ‘how to govern the Supreme Court'

    10:02
  • Now Playing

    Reality of lawmakers meeting in the middle has ‘evaporated,’ former Republican Senator says

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Hagel: 'Politics now is about absolutism ... it's like a religion'

    01:49

  • Sec. Mayorkas on Title 42 expiration: ‘I’m not worried’

    01:55

  • Full Cardin: ‘Shocking’ that Supreme Court doesn’t have ‘common sense’ disclosure laws

    08:35

  • Verdict in the Proud Boys trial could have ‘significant’ implications for Trump

    01:29

  • Biden focused on ‘managing [A.I.'s] risks,’ says WH science adviser

    06:56

  • Are the Clarence Thomas revelations a ‘perception’ or ‘substantive’ problem for the Supreme Court?

    08:18

  • GOP, Democrat lawmakers respond to report Justice Thomas could've accepted $150K+ from GOP donor

    04:09

  • Full Panel: Allred has ‘echoes of Joe Biden’ in bid video for Cruz's seat

    09:27

  • Three reasons Ukraine has stalled on planned Russian counteroffensive

    04:26

  • Full Blunt Rochester: Surge of migrants at the southern border ‘is a dire situation all around’

    07:56

  • Chuck Todd: Lack of congressional action on border is 'curse' of partisan politics

    04:02

  • ‘It’s only a matter of time before [gun violence] … comes knocking on your door,’ says Sen. Warnock

    03:12

  • Full Panel: McCarthy ‘trapped by the tiny majority' as debt ceiling standoff drags on

    10:13

  • ‘Her voice needs to be heard’: ACLU director on House chamber banning trans Rep. Zephyr

    06:55

  • Television and film delays loom as Hollywood writers strike ‘for however long it takes’

    02:49

  • Debt ceiling bill is chance for some Republicans to put ‘money where their mouth is’: Rep. Boyle

    09:52

  • Michigan town clerk faces recall after alleged 2020 election mishandling

    06:14

  • Full Panel: If McConnell takes over debt ceiling negotiations, McCarthy might face a ‘revolt’

    10:57

Meet the Press

Reality of lawmakers meeting in the middle has ‘evaporated,’ former Republican Senator says

06:56

Former Republican Senator and Defense Secretary in the Obama Administration Chuck Hagel joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss pragmatism in Washington. “Representative government can’t long exist without respect for each other and each other’s opinions and compromise,” Hagel said.May 5, 2023

  • Full Panel: Lawmakers divided on ‘how to govern the Supreme Court'

    10:02
  • Now Playing

    Reality of lawmakers meeting in the middle has ‘evaporated,’ former Republican Senator says

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Chuck Hagel: 'Politics now is about absolutism ... it's like a religion'

    01:49

  • Sec. Mayorkas on Title 42 expiration: ‘I’m not worried’

    01:55

  • Full Cardin: ‘Shocking’ that Supreme Court doesn’t have ‘common sense’ disclosure laws

    08:35

  • Verdict in the Proud Boys trial could have ‘significant’ implications for Trump

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All