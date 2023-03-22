IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Baldwin calls for more security to ‘safeguard’ data ‘even when its in U.S. hands’

    07:43

  • John Kasich: Trump is still ‘a long way from the nomination’

    07:07

  • Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'

    04:11

  • TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32

  • How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation

    05:37

  • New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans

    05:22

  • War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together

    05:15

  • Full Panel: Trump’s call for protests has an ‘eerie echo’ to Jan. 6th

    08:01

  • Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge

    15:37

  • Full Panel: TikTok is ‘entrenched’ in American economy with 150M users, CEO to tell Congress

    04:13

  • Full Rounds: Federal Reserve effectively stopped the bleed

    11:19

  • Meet the Press Minute: Cheney warns against GOP support for isolationism in 1991

    01:22

  • Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 6

    02:42

  • GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box

    01:50

  • Rounds responds to DeSantis: Ukraine war isn't 'a territorial dispute’

    02:21

  • Full Warren: Calling data privacy a TikTok issue by itself ‘misses the elephant in the room’

    13:23

  • Warren critical on Biden's decision to approve drilling project, but 'glad he's president'

    02:13

  • Xi in Russia; TikTok’s CEO testifies; Trump calls for protests: ‘Whirlwind of a week’ ahead

    02:38

Meet the Press

Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs

01:55

Vaughn Ververs, the top digital editor in the NBC News bureau for more than a dozen years, passed away this weekend. Vaughn will be remembered as a mentor to young journalists and a devoted husband and father. Our thoughts are with his family during this time.March 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Baldwin calls for more security to ‘safeguard’ data ‘even when its in U.S. hands’

    07:43

  • John Kasich: Trump is still ‘a long way from the nomination’

    07:07

  • Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'

    04:11

  • TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says

    06:15

  • Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’

    09:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All