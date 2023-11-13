IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘There could be’ a potential deal for hostages’ return, Netanyahu says

    00:57

  • Full RNC Chair McDaniel: ‘We have to talk about' abortion during the 2024 election

    07:19

  • Murphy: 'We cannot have a government shutdown' while Israel and Ukraine 'face existential crises'

    02:40

  • Netanyahu calls for ‘different authority’ to govern Gaza after war is over

    02:28

  • Manchin third-party run would hurt Trump more than Biden: Full Murphy

    06:20

  • Netanyahu to students ‘protesting for Hamas’: 'You're protesting for sheer evil'

    02:06

  • ‘They’re all degrees of bad,’ Democratic congressman says on government funding bills

    05:56
    Rep. Burchett says he won’t vote for the stopgap government funding bill

    06:53
    Tim Scott campaign adviser: GOP ‘electorate isn’t ready for positive a positive message’

    03:56

  • Staffers were ‘blindsided’ by the way Tim Scott dropped out of 2024 race

    03:45

  • Netanyahu: ‘We weren’t distracted’ ahead of October 7th attacks in Israel

    02:20

  • Full Panel: Manchin doesn’t want ‘to be perceived as a spoiler’ in 2024

    08:12

  • Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk to travel to Israel with focus on hostages' release

    01:39

  • Full Netanyahu: Everyone in the world is 'sitting on the bleachers'

    18:50

  • One survived, one did not: Two American stories of being pregnant while Black in America

    16:53

  • 'Racism and chronic stressors' leading cause of challenges in Black pregnancies

    13:16

  • American Black mothers face ‘maternal mortality crisis’ | Meet the Press Reports

    32:20

  • Veterans are ‘stepping up’ in a new way and volunteering as election workers

    02:45

  • Full Panel: The Senate is 'a real issue' for Democrats as Sen. Manchin bows out

    08:42

  • What to watch for when Biden and Xi meet in California

    02:26

Meet the Press

Rep. Burchett says he won’t vote for the stopgap government funding bill

06:53

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) unveiled a two-tiered plan to avoid a government shutdown. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) says while he doesn’t like using a continuing resolution, he will not block it from going to the House floor. Nov. 13, 2023

