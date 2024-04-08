IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Appeals court denies Trump's last-ditch effort to delay his hush money trial scheduled to start next week in New York

Rep. Espaillat signals he would support Jeffries if Johnson were ousted from speakership
April 8, 202406:29
    Rep. Espaillat signals he would support Jeffries if Johnson were ousted from speakership

Rep. Espaillat signals he would support Jeffries if Johnson were ousted from speakership

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) signaled that he would not save House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) if he were to face a motion to vacate. “I will vote for Hakeem Jeffries for speaker,” Rep. Espsaillat said. “I think that he is someone that Speaker Johnson should have a conversation with.”April 8, 2024

    Rep. Espaillat signals he would support Jeffries if Johnson were ousted from speakership

