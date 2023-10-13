IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House Republicans nominate Jim Jordan to be the next speaker

  • IDF won’t say if ground invasion is imminent: We’ll do ‘what is needed’

    04:28

  • It’s ‘very difficult’ to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul

    10:03

  • Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker

    08:24

  • Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Jordan wins Republican speaker nomination

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will ‘come back to haunt him’ in 2024 ‘no question’

    10:27

  • Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack

    06:42

  • 'We will win and we will crush you,' Israel Embassy official says to Hamas

    02:29

  • Israel has ‘nothing to lose’ in potential ground offensive, says Israeli embassy official

    06:23

  • Where might refugees go if Israel launches a ground offensive in Gaza?

    04:53

  • Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case

    02:53

  • Young people will be most affected by Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israel ambassador

    04:38

  • Blinken to travel to Israel Wednesday as Biden says at least 14 Americans have been killed

    03:24

  • McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict

    02:07

  • ‘Iran is complicit’ in Hamas actions in Israel, NSC Coordinator Kirby says

    07:00

  • Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

    05:45

  • McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'

    01:12

  • Kevin McCarthy says he’s ‘watching the world fall around me’: Full interview

    10:32

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy calls to evacuate Americans from Israel

    01:54

  • McCarthy sidesteps what he'd do if GOP conference chooses him as speaker

    02:10

Meet the Press

Rep. Jim Jordan wins Republican speaker nomination

03:57

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) narrowly wins the Republican nomination for House speaker after Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) unexpectedly dropped his bid for the leadership role.Oct. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • IDF won’t say if ground invasion is imminent: We’ll do ‘what is needed’

    04:28

  • It’s ‘very difficult’ to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul

    10:03

  • Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker

    08:24

  • Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jim Jordan wins Republican speaker nomination

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will ‘come back to haunt him’ in 2024 ‘no question’

    10:27
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All