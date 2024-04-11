IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Meeks wants ‘assurances’ on Israel aid but is open to sending weapons if Iran retaliates
April 11, 202408:16

Meet the Press

Rep. Meeks wants ‘assurances’ on Israel aid but is open to sending weapons if Iran retaliates

08:16

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the multiple foreign aid priorities being debated on Capitol Hill, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, countering China in the Indo-Pacific and delivering aid to Ukraine.April 11, 2024

