Rep. Quigley: ‘I have to quote Trump for the first time’ on Biden threatening to raise debt ceiling

Representative Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Representative Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) discuss how a divided Congress could work together to pass a debt ceiling plan. After a number of incidents involving mishandling of classified documents, both congressmen are backing a bill that would penalize those who do not carefully store classified materials.April 18, 2023