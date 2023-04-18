IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Panel: Feinstein replacement debate ‘is about California raw power politics’

    08:30

  • Trump’s attacks on DeSantis over entitlements are ‘taking a toll,’ but new ad pushes back

    07:08

  • McCarthy and Biden refuse to budge on the debt ceiling. What happens next?

    08:47

  • Meet the Press Minute: Feinstein calls VP consideration ‘major opening of the door’ in 1984

    01:11

  • Full Panel: ‘Tim Scott’s present … could be Ron DeSantis’ future’ on uncertain abortion position

    06:43

  • Alarming rise in youth gun deaths breaks down differently by race  

    01:30

  • Netanyahu: U.S. has no 'better ally' than Israel

    01:17

  • Full Cassidy: Concerns over Texas ruling upending FDA's authority are 'alarmist'

    08:50

  • Baldwin: Democrats will ‘prevail’ in Wisconsin despite GOP efforts to ‘spotlight’ the state

    01:44

  • Baldwin: Compromising to 20-week ban ‘worth looking at’ to pass abortion access legislation

    01:10

  • Full Netanyahu: People of Israel agree 'I still have stuff to do' as PM

    15:02

  • Chuck Todd: Voter dissatisfaction with gun laws ‘hasn't translated to the ballot box’

    03:42

  • Momentum from Wisconsin Supreme Court race ‘will not diminish in 2024’: Full Baldwin

    10:16

  • Texas judge ‘not guided by science’ and is part of GOP’s ‘effort to ban abortion’: Baldwin

    01:32

Meet the Press

Rep. Quigley: ‘I have to quote Trump for the first time’ on Biden threatening to raise debt ceiling

10:17

Representative Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Representative Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) discuss how a divided Congress could work together to pass a debt ceiling plan. After a number of incidents involving mishandling of classified documents, both congressmen are backing a bill that would penalize those who do not carefully store classified materials.April 18, 2023

