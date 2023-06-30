IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case

    04:31
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'

    10:38

  • Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser

    05:11

  • California reparations proposals head to state legislature

    02:57

  • Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says

    05:13

  • Full Panel: Supreme Court ended ‘race-based decision’ making, not affirmative action

    10:31

  • Where do Americans stand on affirmative action?

    03:05

  • Howard Univ. president: Schools must ‘anticipate’ admissions lawsuits after SCOTUS decision

    04:55

  • Employment is where affirmative action fight ‘is headed next’

    08:19

  • Chuck Todd: Political reaction is 'intense' to Supreme Court ending affirmative action

    02:30

  • Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Ukraine, says American support ‘is bigger than politics’

    13:40

  • Four more years of a Trump presidency ‘makes me ill,’ New Hampshire voter says

    04:04

  • McCarthy backtracks questioning Trump’s electability

    07:30

  • Russian general ‘sounded like he was drunk’ calling for Wagner surrender

    09:16

  • Ukraine MP: We were 'cheering for both sides' during Wagner revolt

    06:16

  • Chuck Todd: Russian revolt behind-the-scenes report reads like 'a Tom Clancy novel’

    02:25

  • Putin has built an ‘apparatus that doesn’t serve him very well,’ peace expert says

    04:01

  • NBC News poll shows a ‘radicalized base’ for Republicans ahead of 2024

    12:08

  • GOP voters more likely to support candidates who say Trump won 2020 election: NBC News poll

    01:06

Meet the Press

Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’

08:05

Congressman Mark Takano (D-Calif.) says Congress can, and has, adjusted the size of the Supreme Court. Rep. Takano joins Meet the Press NOW to discusses the latest rulings out of the Supreme Court.June 30, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • ACLU Deputy Legal Director: Supreme Court protected the ‘right to discriminate' in gay rights case

    04:31
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Takano on Supreme Court decisions: We need to ‘change the composition of the Court’

    08:05
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Republican primary will be fought along the lines of the ‘so-called culture wars'

    10:38

  • Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser

    05:11

  • California reparations proposals head to state legislature

    02:57

  • Reparations could prevent the need for affirmative action, NAACP president says

    05:13
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All