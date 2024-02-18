IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Turner won’t say if he’s gotten assurances on Ukraine aid from Speaker Johnson
Feb. 18, 202400:30

  • House intel chair says he doesn’t ‘trust’ Trump's civil fraud decision

    00:47

  • Trump’s rallies don’t ‘translate’ into his ‘policies,’ says Rep. Turner

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Turner won’t say if he’s gotten assurances on Ukraine aid from Speaker Johnson

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Turner won’t ‘confirm or deny’ Russian nuclear threat

    01:24

  • Turner sounded alarm because Biden was ‘sleepwalking into an international crisis’: Full interview

    14:50

  • How plans to impeach Biden could be upended by the indictment of an ex-FBI informant

    02:23

  • 'Putin killed Navalny': Former ambassador to Russia says, after Alexei Navalny dies while in prison

    05:09

  • Biden challenger: 'Release the recording' of the president’s special counsel interviews

    06:59

  • Kornacki: New York’s special election will test how ‘motivated’ the Democratic base is

    03:26

  • Israel’s level of optimism for a ceasefire ‘breakthrough’ is ‘not high’

    03:02

  • Special election to replace George Santos is a 'glimmer into the national political environment'

    02:15

  • TikTok is a ‘campaign tool’ for Biden to meet voters where they are, says Democratic lawmaker

    08:17

  • Biden campaign responds to concerns about 'fitness' for second term: He is 'never' going to 'quit'

    02:35

  • Jill Biden defends president's memory after Hur report said he couldn’t recall when son died

    01:29

  • Chris Christie ‘can’t imagine’ voting for Biden in 2024: ‘I’ll wait to see the complete field’

    01:04

  • ‘Just a bucket of B.S.’: Biden campaign slams special counsel report on president's mental fitness

    01:42

  • Trump’s NATO comments are ‘consistent with his love for dictators’: Full Chris Christie interview

    10:03

  • Biden campaign co-chair says attacks on president’s memory are ‘below the belt’: Full interview

    08:09

  • DHS doesn’t ‘bear responsibility for a broken immigration system,’ says Sec. Mayorkas

    01:56

  • Sec. Mayorkas: ‘Mexico has articulated’ that it won’t allow return of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    01:30

Meet the Press

Rep. Turner won’t say if he’s gotten assurances on Ukraine aid from Speaker Johnson

00:30

House Intelligence Chair Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) says he believes Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) public statements about “finding a pathway for the aid to Ukraine.” Feb. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • House intel chair says he doesn’t ‘trust’ Trump's civil fraud decision

    00:47

  • Trump’s rallies don’t ‘translate’ into his ‘policies,’ says Rep. Turner

    01:22
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Turner won’t say if he’s gotten assurances on Ukraine aid from Speaker Johnson

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Turner won’t ‘confirm or deny’ Russian nuclear threat

    01:24

  • Turner sounded alarm because Biden was ‘sleepwalking into an international crisis’: Full interview

    14:50

  • How plans to impeach Biden could be upended by the indictment of an ex-FBI informant

    02:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All