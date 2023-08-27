IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pence adviser blasts Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘There’s populism and then there’s simply fraud’

    08:00

  • Former Trump attorney Chesebro will get 'speedy trial,' scheduled on Oct. 23

    03:49

  • 'Russia loves their martyrs': Could Prigozhin's presumed death lead to another coup?

    04:50

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. previews the March on Washington

    01:31

  • No Labels Co-Chair McCrory: Those saying third party can't succeed thought Trump couldn't win

    04:34

  • Full Panel on Ramaswamy: Could you imagine ‘mansplaining’ to the UN ambassador at GOP debate?

    07:38
    Republican primary electorate split on issues based on view of 2020 election result

    02:10
    Full Vivek Ramaswamy: I stand by calling Trump a 'sore loser' in 2020

    18:13

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says there's a 'mental health epidemic' after Jacksonville shooting

    01:28

  • 81-year-old Sanders says age 'is an issue' in 2024 but a small one

    01:11

  • Chuck Todd: It’s a ‘failure of imagination’ to think Trump can’t lose GOP primary

    03:21

  • Full Sanders: There's value in third-party candidates bringing up issues 'not always talked about'

    06:42

  • Ramaswamy says he would've certified 2020 election, but Pence missed 'historic opportunity'

    01:19

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

    01:33

  • Nevada GOP is ‘embarrassing itself’ over dueling presidential nominating events, says Jon Ralston

    03:54

  • Economy is accelerating despite Fed’s attempt to slow it down, says CNBC’s Steve Liesman

    03:57

  • ‘I don’t see’ Trump’s Georgia case moving to a federal court, says former DeKalb County DA

    06:40

  • Full Panel: GOP presidential candidates are ‘praying for a Trump implosion’

    10:12

  • Chuck Todd: This has been the ‘most consequential week’ in the 2024 race

    03:48

  • Will Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum make the second debate? Experts say no.

    09:12

Meet the Press

Republican primary electorate split on issues based on view of 2020 election result

02:10

New data suggests that the most crucial split may be between those who believe Trump won the 2020 election and those who correctly acknowledge the former president lost.Aug. 27, 2023

