Republican voter: I’d choose Pence as running mate for Trump

    Trump focus was on ‘winning the Midwest’ while opponents debated in California

    02:31

  • ‘We’re missing a little hope:’ Voters share what they want to hear at the second GOP debate

    00:38

  • As shutdown looms, GOP congresswoman from military-heavy district is ‘glass half-full’ on a deal

    07:24

  • For Trump, there’s a ‘distinction’ between being pro-union and pro-worker

    02:28

  • Full Panel: Debate stage is ‘last shot to make a splash’ for low polling candidates

    09:54

  • Judge denies Trump motion to dismiss New York civil case

    00:29

  • McCarthy says a government shutdown ‘would not be on’ House Republicans

    06:41

  • McCarthy is ‘obsessed’ with keeping speakership but ‘unwilling’ to do the job, says Spanberger

    07:00

  • UAW workers ‘loved’ Biden’s message at picket line: ‘He’s walking the walk’

    06:31

  • Poll: Independent voters say GOP deals with the economy better

    04:04

Meet the Press

California Republican voters speak with NBC News Correspondent Steve Patterson about their reactions to how the candidates performed in the second Republican debate, and their unlikely choice for a Trump running mate.Sept. 28, 2023

    Kristen Welker: Candidates struggle to ‘rise from the pack’ during second Republican debate

    07:36

  • Trump is ‘missing in action’: DeSantis campaign manager

    05:17

  • UAW president condemns Trump’s union track record ahead of Michigan visit

    02:29

  • Republicans investigating Biden’s alleged corruption introduce ‘evidence’ from before time in office

    02:23

  • Without Trump, DeSantis campaign sees an opportunity for ‘clean air’ on stage

    05:41

  • Full Cramer: Marijuana banking bill would put ‘parameters around the industry’

    07:37
