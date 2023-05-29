IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

    07:59
  • UP NEXT

    'They deserve to be honored': Navy veteran interviews gold star families to process grief

    07:41

  • Biden ‘didn’t come off clearly to the American people’ on debt ceiling, Democratic congressman says

    08:46

  • Full Panel: Chief Justice Roberts ‘does not have a team right now’

    07:55

  • Remembering our military on Memorial Day

    00:49

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dick Gephardt refuses to call Bush a ‘legitimate’ president in 2000

    01:13

  • Blunt: More people talked to me about Garland in 2016 than any other issue during my tenure

    02:36

  • Whitehouse: Federalist Society's Supreme Court influence similar to 'railroad barons'

    02:08

  • Chuck Todd: Supreme Court justice robes are 'no longer black,' 'they’re red and blue’

    05:18

  • Full Whitehouse: Supreme Court is ‘in a fact-free zone as well as an ethics-free zone’

    10:49

  • Full Blunt: SCOTUS is ‘critically important part to our structure’ despite low approval ratings

    12:19

  • Law Clerks: SCOTUS ‘tells everyone else what they can and cannot do’ … but rejects ethics pledge

    08:11

  • Full Panel: White House lost the debt ceiling messaging war, says former Biden adviser

    10:18

  • ‘Lehman on steroids’: How a debt default now could be ‘much worse’ than 2011 crisis

    06:22

  • Chuck Todd: Biden is ‘losing the messaging war’ on debt limit

    03:33

  • Microsoft president: AI is 'is important to the future of every aspect of digital' tech

    16:43

  • The data behind the Supreme Court’s shift to the right

    02:18

  • Sen. Sinema jokes her endorsement wouldn’t help Tim Scott in 2024

    03:54

  • Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40

  • Kasich on DeSantis 2024: 'I don't know how you win' banning books

    08:05

Meet the Press

Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

07:59

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal contains “historic wins,” and plans to vote in favor of the spending cuts. “The Democrats have grown government over the last 60 years because they understand the power of incrementalism. I think part of the problem with Republicans is that we are so often focused on hitting the Hail Mary pass that we forget about the power of incrementalism,” Johnson said.May 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

    07:59
  • UP NEXT

    'They deserve to be honored': Navy veteran interviews gold star families to process grief

    07:41

  • Biden ‘didn’t come off clearly to the American people’ on debt ceiling, Democratic congressman says

    08:46

  • Full Panel: Chief Justice Roberts ‘does not have a team right now’

    07:55

  • Remembering our military on Memorial Day

    00:49

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dick Gephardt refuses to call Bush a ‘legitimate’ president in 2000

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All