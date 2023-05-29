Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal contains “historic wins,” and plans to vote in favor of the spending cuts. “The Democrats have grown government over the last 60 years because they understand the power of incrementalism. I think part of the problem with Republicans is that we are so often focused on hitting the Hail Mary pass that we forget about the power of incrementalism,” Johnson said.May 29, 2023