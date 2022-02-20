IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blinken: ‘It's my responsibility to do everything I can to try diplomatically to prevent a war’

    00:55

  • Sec. Blinken responds to Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy's call for immediate sanctions

    01:21

  • Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'

    11:16

  • Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    The lights are blinking red all over Europe

    01:22

  • Turning a corner with Covid leads to political shifts

    01:50

  • Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall

    01:46

  • Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’

    06:26

  • Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off

    05:24

  • Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members

    01:51

  • New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary

    02:28

  • Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’

    06:02

  • Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’

    03:46

  • Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’

    01:56

  • ‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine

    02:50

  • Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’

    07:22

  • Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia

    06:14

  • New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain

    08:08

Meet the Press

Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'

02:42

NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports from Ukraine where he reports exchanges of fire "that could be the opening shots of a wider war."Feb. 20, 2022

  • Blinken: ‘It's my responsibility to do everything I can to try diplomatically to prevent a war’

    00:55

  • Sec. Blinken responds to Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy's call for immediate sanctions

    01:21

  • Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'

    11:16

  • Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    The lights are blinking red all over Europe

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All