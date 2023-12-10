Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Romney says endorsing in 2024 race would be 'kiss of death': I'd like to 'vote for Joe Manchin'

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) explains why he hasn't endorsed a 2024 presidential candidate and why he'd like to see Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) run for the Democratic nomination.Dec. 10, 2023