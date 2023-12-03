IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

    01:13

  • Ron DeSantis teases plans to ‘supersede’ Obamacare

    01:09

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

    01:18

  • DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘use the term’ vermin like Trump

    03:27

  • Allyson Felix calls for more implicit bias training for the medical community

    00:42

  • Full DeSantis: ‘I don’t use the same rhetoric’ as Trump; he’s ‘responsible for his words’

    19:27

  • Full Kirby: It's 'unacceptable' Hamas is not giving Red Cross access to hostages

    08:53

  • Full interview: Allyson Felix says teammate Tori Bowie’s death during childbirth is ‘absolutely devastating’

    27:39

  • Full Panel: DeSantis unlikely as real 2024 contender without Iowa win

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Rosalynn Carter in 1976: I’ve never ‘shied away from controversy’

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans shouldn’t use Biden impeachment inquiry as ‘Trojan horse,’ DeSantis says

    01:37

  • DeSantis: 'Congress is not going to do any type of abortion legislation'

    00:53

  • DeSantis: ‘We’re going to win Iowa’

    01:24

  • UFO: Is the truth out there? | Meet the Press Reports

    27:00

  • UFO sightings: We must hold Washington ‘accountable’ on investigations, ex-Navy pilot says

    11:44

  • GOP lawmaker calls for transparency on UFOs: ‘Our public wants to know what’s going on’

    10:08

  • Full Panel: Newsom ‘animated’ Biden’s 2024 defense with ‘fire,’ ‘fact,’ ‘punch’ and ‘passion’

    08:03

  • DeSantis-Newsom debate showcased two 'very different' governors and visions for the future

    03:08

  • Sandra Day O’Connor remembered as the Supreme Court’s swing vote on key issues

    01:46

  • Israel shouldn’t have rested Hamas battle plan ‘on the shelf,’ John Brennan says

    10:30

Meet the Press

Rosalynn Carter in 1976: I’ve never ‘shied away from controversy’

01:24

Meet the Press remembers three giants in the world of Washington: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, Sec. Henry Kissinger and Rosalynn Carter, who was laid to rest in Plains, Georgia on Wednesday. In 1976, during her husband's campaign for president, Rosalynn Carter imagined the kind of first lady she would later become.Dec. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. was not aware of Hamas' attack plan on Israel, Kirby says

    01:13

  • Ron DeSantis teases plans to ‘supersede’ Obamacare

    01:09

  • U.S. is working 'hour by hour' to bring Hamas back to hostage negotiations, Kirby says

    01:18

  • DeSantis says he doesn’t ‘use the term’ vermin like Trump

    03:27

  • Allyson Felix calls for more implicit bias training for the medical community

    00:42

  • Full DeSantis: ‘I don’t use the same rhetoric’ as Trump; he’s ‘responsible for his words’

    19:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All