Meet the Press

Rubio: ‘Should be clear by now’ that WikiLeaks could have been arm of foreign intel

01:27

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tells Chuck Todd that working with WikiLeaks "should be considered" a crime if done wittingly.Jan. 27, 2019

  • Rubio: Goal is to return Venezuela to ‘constitutional order’

    01:39

  • Full Panel: Will Congress make future shutdowns harder?

    07:18

  • Jeffries: ‘I don’t regret’ the ‘colorful language’ I used about the president

    01:09

  • Full Jeffries: Impeachment ‘not appropriate right now’

    07:30

  • Full McCarthy: ‘President is the only one who has been reasonable’ in shutdown negotiations

    08:07

