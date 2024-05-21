IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rudy Giuliani and 10 other Trump allies arraigned in Arizona fake electors case
May 21, 202408:17

Meet the Press

Rudy Giuliani and 10 other Trump allies arraigned in Arizona fake electors case

08:17

The Washington Post’s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and KPNX-TV's Brahm Resnik join Meet the Press NOW as nearly a dozen Trump allies were arraigned in Arizona on charges related to their alleged involvement in a plan to overturn the state's 2020 election results.May 21, 2024

