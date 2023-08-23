IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Memo on Ramaswamy was never read by DeSantis, deputy campaign manager says

    06:43

  • ‘Fool’s gold to defend Trump, or attack him’ on the GOP debate stage: Full Panel

    09:53
  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani surrenders at Georgia jail, says previous false statements don’t admit guilt

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Putin may have let Prigozhin live longer to find ‘traitors inside his government,’ fmr. amb. says

    10:28

  • Trump gave Biden ‘a pass’ not to debate by skipping Milwaukee, Haley surrogate says

    06:04

  • At GOP debate, ‘It’s Ron DeSantis and everyone else tonight': Ken Cuccinelli

    05:47

  • Burgum prepares to ‘stand on one leg’ during GOP debate after injury

    03:29

  • Here's what Iowa Republicans do and don't want to hear on debate night

    03:59

  • Tim Scott is 'willing to take risks,' Scott Walker says ahead of debate

    07:52

  • Third-party voters have ‘given up on Biden,’ Green Party candidate Cornel West says

    09:41

  • ‘If not Donald Trump, who?’: All eyes on Republican presidential debate

    07:45

  • Iowa poll respondents favor Cheney, Youngkin as Trump alternatives

    01:11

  • Sen. Tim Kaine: Florida and DeSantis are 'model' for Youngkin

    00:46

  • Full Panel: Youngkin is in a ‘good position’ to be the second choice for GOP voters

    08:48

  • Now is ‘not the moment’ for developers to take Maui land: HUD deputy secretary

    05:24

  • Asa Hutchinson amid net negative favorability: Iowa is not ready to make a decision yet

    07:04

  • Asa Hutchinson describes his first GOP debate strategy

    00:34

  • Many GOP voters ‘aren’t as vocal as the Donald Trump supporters’: Full Iowa voter panel

    38:22

  • Beating Trump’s 2024 lead will be a ‘tough hill to climb,’ says Iowa pollster

    07:36

  • Iowa poll shows Trump ranks third out of GOP candidates in net favorability

    10:30

Meet the Press

Rudy Giuliani surrenders at Georgia jail, says previous false statements don’t admit guilt

04:23

Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump’s former lawyer, surrenders at the Fulton County jail, and says it's "wrong" to claim he admitted guilt in a previous case. NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard reports.Aug. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Memo on Ramaswamy was never read by DeSantis, deputy campaign manager says

    06:43

  • ‘Fool’s gold to defend Trump, or attack him’ on the GOP debate stage: Full Panel

    09:53
  • Now Playing

    Rudy Giuliani surrenders at Georgia jail, says previous false statements don’t admit guilt

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Putin may have let Prigozhin live longer to find ‘traitors inside his government,’ fmr. amb. says

    10:28

  • Trump gave Biden ‘a pass’ not to debate by skipping Milwaukee, Haley surrogate says

    06:04

  • At GOP debate, ‘It’s Ron DeSantis and everyone else tonight': Ken Cuccinelli

    05:47
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All