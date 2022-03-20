Russia attacks art school, steps up attacks on Ukrainian civilians
In recent days, Russian forces hit a theater that was clearly identified as filled with children. Hundreds remain unaccounted for. Russians have also bombed apartment buildings in city after city to spread terror and targeted bread lines and food storage facilities, with the clear intention of starving the populace into submission.March 20, 2022
