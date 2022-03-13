Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'00:42
Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons01:27
Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFull: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'06:46
Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine00:43
Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons01:28
Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress08:53
Engel: Latest Russian strike suggests 'nothing is off-limits'03:02
Now Playing
Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back01:24
UP NEXT
To sanction Russian oligarchs, the first step is finding their money01:27
Warsaw mayor pleads for help: ‘We’re getting overwhelmed’ with refugees04:57
Biden: Sending American offensive equipment to Ukraine would be ‘World War III’01:41
Mariupol deputy mayor: ‘Not possible’ for Ukrainians to evacuate due to ‘continuous bombing’09:13
Russia uses nuclear danger to ‘stoke fear’ as forces take control of largest plant in Europe05:49
McFaul speaks with Zelenskyy, says Ukrainians are surprised by NATO’s MIG decision06:54
Ukraine foreign minister: ‘NATO is not ready to act as an alliance to defend Ukraine’03:25
Ukrainian mothers, children find shelter in Lviv train station amid attempts to flee01:50
Full Meeks and McCaul: Putin ‘united’ Republicans and Democrats by igniting war pragmatism 11:21
Ret. Gen. Breedlove: No-fly zone risk shouldn’t deter US, 'we are already at risk'01:36
First Jan. 6 defendant to stand trial found guilty on all charges02:11
Rep. Quigley: We are 'at war with Putin now'05:36
Russia begins shooting at people who can't shoot back01:24
As Russia's hopes of a quick victory have evaporated, invading forces have targeted begun targeting civilian infrastructure.March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Marie Yovanovitch: Trump transcripts told the world he saw Ukraine 'as a pawn'00:42
Stavridis: U.S. should give Ukranians tools to implement serious no-fly zone if Russia uses chemical weapons01:27
Full Stavridis, Yovanovitch, McFull: 'This is not just about Ukrainian freedom'06:46
Sullivan: Biden's cost-benefit analysis doesn't warrant fighter jets for Ukraine00:43
Jake Sullivan: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if they use chemical weapons01:28
Full National Security Adviser: 'Russians are frustrated' by their slow progress08:53