Blinken: ‘It's my responsibility to do everything I can to try diplomatically to prevent a war’00:55
Sec. Blinken responds to Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy's call for immediate sanctions01:21
Full Blinken: 'Until the last minute there is an option for [Putin] to turn back'11:16
Russian military exercises in Belarus ‘will continue indefinitely’03:00
Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'02:42
The lights are blinking red all over Europe01:22
Turning a corner with Covid leads to political shifts01:50
Democrats look at party strategy after San Francisco school board recall01:46
Stavridis: Zelenskyy leaving Ukraine ‘starts to look bad under any circumstance’06:26
Sen. Reed: ‘There has to be a graceful exit for everyone’ for Putin to back off05:24
Sen. Kaine: ‘I worry about … violent threats’ against school board members01:51
New Texas voting law in effect ahead of March 1 primary02:28
Kaine: State of the Union ‘shouldn’t be just a feel your pain speech’06:02
Gaspard: Democrats need to ‘stop apologizing for our success’03:46
Ret. Gen. Allen: ‘Putin never imagined that this could backfire in the way that it has’01:56
‘The stage is set for potential conflict’ in Ukraine02:50
Ad wars heat up in Republican primary contests01:31
Sen. Menendez: U.S. stands ‘ready to help the Afghan people, but not at the control of the Taliban’07:22
Amb. Pierce: ‘Very comfortable’ with ‘sanctions being held in reserve as a deterrent’ for Russia06:14
New study finds social media exploits polarization for gain08:08
NBC News Reporter Matthew Bodner joins Meet the Press from Moscow as Russians are being "barraged with claims of looming Ukrainian attacks" on television.Feb. 20, 2022
Richard Engel: War 'may be starting right now'02:42
The lights are blinking red all over Europe01:22