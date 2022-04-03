IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy

01:12

Ukraine has pushed Russian troops away from the capital city and other areas in the north as well. It's unlikely the Russians are scaling back its offensive as a matter of good will and more likely they're repositioning and resupplying, focusing on the east where they've had more success.April 3, 2022

