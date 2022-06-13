IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Heinrich: Bipartisan gun deal will pass in 'weeks, not months'

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation

    02:09

  • 'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

    08:49

  • MTP Compressed: Select committee plans to unveil ‘tick-tock timeline’ of January 6th

    01:42

  • Trump faces unprecedented accusations as January 6th committee unveils evidence

    01:19

  • Bacon: Republicans made a 'mistake' to oppose creating bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    01:38

  • Full panel: Trump placed at the center of the January 6th plot

    07:20

  • Full panel: Congress should ‘push past the fringe’ and play into the ‘exhaustive majority’ on guns, red-flag laws

    05:17

  • Senate reaches deal on gun reform

    01:22

  • GOP Rep. Bacon says he won't dismiss Trump criminal charges if they're brought forward

    07:49

  • Luria: Serving on the Jan. 6 committee is ‘more important’ than ‘my re-election’

    00:52

  • Luria: Jan. 6th Committee will show Trump was told ‘there was no evidence that the election was stolen'

    08:58

  • Luria: Ginni Thomas messages 'not the focus' of Jan. 6 committee investigation

    01:25

  • Jan. 6th filmmaker: ‘It took us a while to process what we’d even seen’

    07:58

  • Americans agree on one thing: Washington isn’t getting the job done

    01:48

  • January 6th evidence poses a test for democracy

    03:37

  • Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

  • ‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal

    01:19

  • Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’

    08:35

Meet the Press

Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows

03:44

In an interview with NBC News Correspondent Guad Venegas, Nevada GOP primary candidate Sam Brown that his opponent, Adam Laxalt, relies on ‘out of state’ celebrities.June 13, 2022

  • Heinrich: Bipartisan gun deal will pass in 'weeks, not months'

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation

    02:09

  • 'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

    08:49

  • MTP Compressed: Select committee plans to unveil ‘tick-tock timeline’ of January 6th

    01:42

  • Trump faces unprecedented accusations as January 6th committee unveils evidence

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All