  • Family of missing Americans in Israel detail their talk with Biden

  • Graham: I'm 'poised to use military force' to cut off Iranian funding for Hamas and Hezbollah

  • Full Lindsey Graham: 'Every death, going forward, I blame on Hamas, not Israel'

    Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

    Sen. Graham announces bipartisan trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

  • Full Sullivan: 'I won’t draw red lines on phosphorus bombs’ for the Israeli military

  • ‘We’re not seeing any final preparations’ for Israeli ground invasion in Gaza on Sunday

  • Sullivan: ‘We have not been able to get American citizens through the [Gaza] border crossing’

  • Sullivan says Biden admin. never took ‘its eye off the ball’ with Israel’s security challenges

  • Full Panel: Biden’s speech on Israel was ‘one of his best moments’

  • Rep. Jim Jordan wins Republican speaker nomination

  • Full Panel: Trump praising Hezbollah will ‘come back to haunt him’ in 2024 ‘no question’

  • Trump’s Hezbollah comments ‘neither smart nor good,’ says GOP lawmaker

  • IDF won’t say if ground invasion is imminent: We’ll do ‘what is needed’

  • It’s ‘very difficult’ to get civilians out of Gaza without helping Hamas, says McCaul

  • Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack

  • 'We will win and we will crush you,' Israel Embassy official says to Hamas

  • Israel has ‘nothing to lose’ in potential ground offensive, says Israeli embassy official

  • Where might refugees go if Israel launches a ground offensive in Gaza?

  • Biden interview could signal ‘closure to investigation’ in classified documents case

Meet the Press

Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization talks are not on a 'formal pause,' says Jake Sullivan

Prior to the Hamas attack, there had been talks about a deal for normalized relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Now, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the focus has to be on "helping Israel defend itself."Oct. 15, 2023

