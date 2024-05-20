IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Schumer says he'll reintroduce bipartisan border bill
May 20, 202403:08

Meet the Press

Schumer says he'll reintroduce bipartisan border bill

03:08

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will reintroduce the bipartisan border bill that Republicans previously blocked. House Republicans say the bill would be dead on arrival if sent to them.May 20, 2024

