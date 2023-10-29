Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel02:38
DeSantis compares pro-Palestinian group on college campuses to committing 'suicide as a country'02:04
Manchin ‘stands out’ as a potential 2024 candidate, Schwarzenegger says01:08
DeSantis says he'd be more aggressive with 'fringe people' after Maine mass shooting04:28
- Now Playing
Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’02:02
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?07:23
Sen. Dianne Feinstein pushes for an assault weapons ban revival in 201201:12
Full Jayapal: ‘There are racists within the Netanyahu government’10:04
Full DeSantis: Hamas ‘wants nothing less than another Holocaust’15:48
U.S. democracy has ‘always been vulnerable’: Full Schwarzenegger33:51
Maine officials don’t have ‘specific leads’ as manhunt for suspected shooter expands02:46
Full panel on Phillips primary challenge against Biden: ‘The math is not mathing’08:53
Full Phillips: ‘If this election was held today, President Biden would lose'26:05
Dean Phillips says he isn’t ‘running against’ Biden with his 2024 campaign03:25
Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza: ‘You can hear some of the explosions,’ Richard Engel reports08:38
Family of Judith and Natalie Raanan confirms another missing family member is dead04:24
Mass shooting leaves Lewiston, Maine ‘eerily quiet,' former mayor says05:39
Trump 'got frustrated' and 'stormed out' of courtroom during Wednesday trial03:52
‘There needs to be a plan for what comes next’ after Hamas is destroyed, Petraeus says06:13
Full Panel: Trump’s support was ‘necessary but not sufficient’ to elect a new speaker10:30
Jayapal on 2024: 'I am certainly concerned about [Biden's] approach' to Israel02:38
DeSantis compares pro-Palestinian group on college campuses to committing 'suicide as a country'02:04
Manchin ‘stands out’ as a potential 2024 candidate, Schwarzenegger says01:08
DeSantis says he'd be more aggressive with 'fringe people' after Maine mass shooting04:28
- Now Playing
Schwarzenegger ‘absolutely’ still feels at home in GOP: I don’t see Republicans as ‘crazies’02:02
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: How long will Speaker Johnson’s ‘grace period’ last?07:23
Play All