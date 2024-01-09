IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden adviser responds to pro-Palestine protesters: Biden isn't 'writing love letters to dictators'

    08:18

  • United Airlines finds loose bolts on several Boeing aircrafts during inspections

    00:41

  • Staffer ‘who had the flu’ didn’t notify WH of Sec. Austin’s hospitalization

    06:55

  • Trump lawyers argue he should be 'completely immune from prosecution' in election interference

    02:53
    Sec. Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December, Walter Reed Medical Center says

    03:53
    Iowa voters voice support for Trump as he claims total immunity from election interference

    04:05

  • NBC News gets firsthand look inside Hamas weapons factory discovered by IDF

    02:59

  • Biden visits South Carolina church as Black voters say they ‘want [him] to do more’

    04:28

  • GOP ‘superpower’ is focusing on ‘policy’ while Democrats turn to ‘politics’: Full Panel

    06:49

  • Biden campaign looks to State of the Union address to sharpen 2024 messaging

    01:18

  • Forced displacement of Palestinians is ‘absolutely not’ position of Israeli government, says Herzog

    02:20

  • Full Herzog: Israel ‘determined to undermine’ Hamas throughout ‘world’ amid threat of expanded war

    09:01

  • 'The early states are critical,' Obama said before pivotal Iowa win in 2008

    01:14

  • What would a second Biden term look like?

    01:17

  • Biden campaign responds to concerns over urgency: ‘We have to build the campaign we need’

    02:09

  • Obama and Biden ‘aligned’ despite Obama’s criticism of campaign: Full interview with Biden campaign

    06:52

  • Elise Stefanik says she’d be ‘honored’ to serve in Trump admin. in response to VP pick speculation

    01:04

  • Stefanik stands by Trump’s comments about migrants ‘poisoning the blood of our country’

    01:04

  • Rep. Elise Stefanik refuses to commit to certifying 2024 election results

    01:23

  • Biden frames election as ‘existential choice’ on Jan. 6 anniversary as he trails Trump in polls

    03:19

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a minimally invasive procedure to treat it, according to the Walter Reed Medical Center. NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube reports. Jan. 9, 2024

