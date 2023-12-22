IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Houston mayor calls on Congress to act on immigration as border apprehensions reach new record

    05:19

  • Full Panel: Biden impeachment inquiry is 'not going to work to the Republican's favor'

    09:29

  • Biden heads into 2024 supporting two key allies as Ukraine and Israel remain entangled in wars

    04:28
    Sec. Blinken played ‘key role’ in refining draft language for Gaza aid ahead of U.N. vote

    07:40
    Supreme Court declines special counsel’s request to expedite ruling on Trump immunity claim

    01:29

  • Trump legal team to appeal Colorado Supreme Court ruling after Christmas

    03:32

  • 'Everything you have to buy’ ‘is way more expensive’: Erie, Pa. voters frustrated by economy

    05:07

  • What we know about Texas Gov. Abbott’s migrant charter flight to Chicago

    03:15

  • Xi’s comments on reunification could influence Taiwan’s upcoming election

    07:05

  • Biden needs to do a ‘better job’ with outreach to Latinos, says Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair

    06:05

  • Optics of a Biden ‘revenge impeachment’ inquiry could hurt Republicans, GOP Rep. Bacon warns

    08:25

  • Trump's GOP rivals take his side in Colorado ruling blocking him from primary ballot

    02:40

  • Lawmakers say they will not rush to a border deal

    11:00

  • U.S. intel report accuses China of trying to meddle in 2022 midterms

    03:05

  • Full Panel: Nikki Haley could be a ‘credible threat’ to Donald Trump in New Hampshire

    10:35

  • A ‘two state solution’ could ‘become out of reach’ in Israel and Palestine, Democratic congressman says

    07:02

  • ‘We want to see actions match words’ from Biden-Xi meeting, says Democratic lawmaker

    07:09

  • ‘Israel is failing its people' with accidental killing of hostages, says former negotiator

    03:45

  • Israel ‘murdered my son twice,’ says father of Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by IDF

    04:09

  • Young voters in Wisconsin say they're turning away from Biden

    05:41

Meet the Press

Sec. Blinken played ‘key role’ in refining draft language for Gaza aid ahead of U.N. vote

07:40

Hostage negotiations remain stalled, with Hamas saying it won’t come to the table unless Israel halts its military operations. NBC News Correspondents Josh Lederman and Monica Alba report the latest on the movement of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the White House’s plans to funnel more aid into the region.Dec. 22, 2023

