Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs01:55
- Now Playing
Sen. Baldwin calls for more security to ‘safeguard’ data ‘even when it's in U.S. hands’07:43
- UP NEXT
John Kasich: Trump is still ‘a long way from the nomination’07:07
Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'04:11
TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says06:15
Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’09:32
How New York’s ‘quirky law’ could impact the Trump investigation05:37
New report proves disparities in PTSD care for Black veterans05:22
War crimes warrant for Putin could push Russia, China together05:15
Full Panel: Trump’s call for protests has an ‘eerie echo’ to Jan. 6th08:01
Grand jury in Trump investigation suggests DA seeks felony charge15:37
Full Panel: TikTok is ‘entrenched’ in American economy with 150M users, CEO to tell Congress04:13
Full Rounds: Federal Reserve effectively stopped the bleed11:19
Meet the Press Minute: Cheney warns against GOP support for isolationism in 199101:22
Rounds won't say if he regrets not voting to convict Trump after Jan. 602:42
GOP's refusal to let 2020 go puts party in 'political pickle' at ballot box01:50
Rounds responds to DeSantis: Ukraine war isn't 'a territorial dispute’02:21
Full Warren: Calling data privacy a TikTok issue by itself ‘misses the elephant in the room’13:23
Warren critical on Biden's decision to approve drilling project, but 'glad he's president'02:13
Xi in Russia; TikTok’s CEO testifies; Trump calls for protests: ‘Whirlwind of a week’ ahead02:38
Remembering NBC News’ Vaughn Ververs01:55
- Now Playing
Sen. Baldwin calls for more security to ‘safeguard’ data ‘even when it's in U.S. hands’07:43
- UP NEXT
John Kasich: Trump is still ‘a long way from the nomination’07:07
Chuck Todd: Only thing that will keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 'might be the legal system'04:11
TikTok is 'cocaine,' 'programmed to be weaponized,' fmr. Trump official says06:15
Full Panel: Republican candidates ‘need to remind’ voters why Trump is in a legal ‘mess’09:32
Play All