Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine

Sen. Braun: Putin behaving ‘Hitler-esque’ in his attack on Ukraine02:14
Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) tells Chuck Todd and Kristen Welker about the importance of U.S. leadership in the Ukraine crisis, after President Biden’s first State of the Union address.March 2, 2022
