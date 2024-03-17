IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Cassidy says he 'was never seriously considered' for No Labels ticket
March 17, 202401:17

  • Trump freeing those convicted for Jan. 6 actions wouldn’t be ‘appropriate,’ says Sen. Cassidy

    00:46

  • Sen. Cassidy: Trump’s rhetoric ‘always walks up to the edge’ as he warns of potential ‘bloodbath’

    01:59

  • Congress ‘might have to consider’ loan to Ukraine if all other options fail, Sen. Cardin says

    00:58

  • 'Ukraine has been forgotten,' says Chef José Andrés

    01:25

  • Remembering Betty Cole Dukert, former executive producer of Meet the Press

    00:25

  • Biden has grown angry and anxious about re-election campaign: Panel

    02:54

  • Senators in both parties signal potential support for bill that could ban TikTok

    02:26

  • Sen. Cardin says ‘it’s up to’ Israelis to determine if Netanyahu is right leader: Full interview

    09:33

  • GOP Sen. Cassidy says Trump-Biden rematch is a ‘sorry state of affairs’: Full interview

    12:47

  • ‘I plan to vote for a Republican,’ Sen. Cassidy says, but won’t commit to voting for Trump

    01:49

  • José Andrés says Israel should 'totally' be doing more to get aid into Gaza: Full interview

    38:50

  • Chef José Andrés: ‘An amazing achievement,’ as his charity group sends 200 tons of food to Gaza

    01:58
Meet the Press

Sen. Cassidy says he 'was never seriously considered' for No Labels ticket

01:17

On Meet the Press, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) shuts down speculation that No Labels considered him as a potential presidential candidate for the group's ticket. March 17, 2024

