IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'One of a kind' Rep. Don Young, Alaska's long-serving congressman

    00:34

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

    00:43

  • Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine

    07:47
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘Cut the Russians out’ of the Iran Nuclear Deal

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Cheney: Jan. 6 committee will reveal 'new information'

    01:15

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion

    07:31

  • NATO Sec. Gen: Russia’s potential use of chemical weapons would be ‘blatant’ violation of law

    01:13

  • Murphy: 'I'm proud of President Biden' for calling Putin a 'war criminal'

    01:05

  • Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians

    06:26

  • Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries'

    08:22

  • NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years'

    01:16

  • Watts: ‘Mud season’ slows Russian advances in Ukraine

    02:07

  • Engel: In Ukraine, 'people aren't making plans … they're just making weapons'

    02:52

  • Russia attacks art school, steps up attacks on Ukrainian civilians

    01:14

  • One problem with permanent Daylight Saving Time: Geography

    02:37

  • Doctors without Borders emergency coordinator ‘worried’ situation in Mariupol ‘will be catastrophic’

    01:51

  • Kyiv mayor calls out Russian propaganda against Ukraine: 'Bull----'

    09:29

  • Bonnie Glaser: ‘China needs to think twice’ about undermining Russian sanctions

    02:22

  • EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’

    08:30

  • Full Warner: U.S. should 'bring all forms of pressure to bear,' sanction every member of Russian parliament

    07:11

Meet the Press

Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘Cut the Russians out’ of the Iran Nuclear Deal

00:54

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press,  Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says the U.S. has no choice” but to go forward with the Iran Nuclear Deal. March 20, 2022

  • 'One of a kind' Rep. Don Young, Alaska's long-serving congressman

    00:34

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

    00:43

  • Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine

    07:47
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: ‘Cut the Russians out’ of the Iran Nuclear Deal

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Cheney: Jan. 6 committee will reveal 'new information'

    01:15

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion

    07:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All