Sen. Dianne Feinstein pushes for an assault weapons ban revival in 2012

Meet the Press Minute: When Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) pushed for an assault weapons ban in 1993, then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, "laughed" at her, she later recounted on Meet the Press. “We got it through the Senate, we got it through the House, the White House came alive … the bill was passed, and the president signed it. It can be done,” Feinstein said in 2012.Oct. 29, 2023