IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Panel: Poll shows Biden is vulnerable but GOP 'can still lose' if Trump is nominee

    07:43

  • Panel: Poll shows 28% know a gun violence victim, but 'no one' in Congress is talking about it

    05:34

  • Durbin dismisses poll showing voter doubts in Biden: It's '19 months before there's an election'

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Feinstein’s political future is ‘in her own hands’: Durbin

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Press Minute: Clarence Thomas believes in ‘judicial restraint,’ says John Danforth in 1991

    00:59

  • Durbin: 'History will judge Roberts court' by his decision to reform after lack of disclosure

    03:10

  • Full Durbin: ‘What is the [Supreme] Court going to do to bring its standards of ethics up?’

    11:41

  • Full Sununu: Banning abortion isn’t ‘one of the priorities of the ‘next generation’ of GOP

    11:26

  • Gov. Sununu on 2024 primary: ‘We want a winner. … Trump is a loser’

    01:36

  • Supreme Court shouldn't have broken '50 years of precedent' with Dobbs, says Sununu

    02:19

  • Americans ‘dissatisfied’ with idea of Biden-Trump rematch, NBC News poll shows

    04:44

  • The enormous numbers behind DeSantis’ fight with Disney

    02:01

  • Is the ‘first pitch’ essential to scoring the presidency?

    06:04

  • Supreme Court abortion case 'more complex' than expected due to short-term extension

    08:06

  • Full Panel: Florida Republican lawmakers think DeSantis ‘is not ready,’ and instead are backing Trump

    11:09

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Are you ready for a do-over of the 2020 election?’

    03:33

  • Full Rep. Khanna: Congressional war game shows war with China would be ‘catastrophic’

    07:00

  • Steve Kornacki and Chuck Todd give an early look at the 2024 Senate map

    05:35

  • Full Panel: Republicans were ‘unified’ on abortion before Dobbs ruling. Now it’s complicated.

    09:50

  • DeSantis will ‘have to tell people why he wants to be president’ to beat Trump

    11:09

Meet the Press

Sen. Feinstein’s political future is ‘in her own hands’: Durbin

02:22

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), chair of the Judiciary Committee, discusses Sen. Feinstein’s absence on the Judiciary Committee as she recovers from shingles, in an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.April 23, 2023

  • Panel: Poll shows Biden is vulnerable but GOP 'can still lose' if Trump is nominee

    07:43

  • Panel: Poll shows 28% know a gun violence victim, but 'no one' in Congress is talking about it

    05:34

  • Durbin dismisses poll showing voter doubts in Biden: It's '19 months before there's an election'

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Feinstein’s political future is ‘in her own hands’: Durbin

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the Press Minute: Clarence Thomas believes in ‘judicial restraint,’ says John Danforth in 1991

    00:59

  • Durbin: 'History will judge Roberts court' by his decision to reform after lack of disclosure

    03:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All