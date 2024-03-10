IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Graham says he’s ‘very conflicted’ on TikTok ban
March 10, 202401:11

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘I have to hope’ intelligence community will ‘dumb down’ Trump briefings

    01:05

  • Sen. Graham says Israel-Hamas war ‘will not be over’ if hostages are released: Full interview

    13:12

  • Biden campaign brings in $10 million in 24 hours following State of the Union address

    02:36

  • Fani Willis case should be decided ‘not based on optics but based on the law,’ says Sen. Warnock

    01:25

  • Adam Schiff says Katie Porter ‘congratulated’ him despite calling California Senate race ‘rigged’

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Graham says he’s ‘very conflicted’ on TikTok ban

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Schiff says young voter turnout has to be ‘highest priority’ for Democrats: Full interview

    07:08

  • Sen. Graham dismisses concerns over Trump’s meeting with Viktor Orbán

    01:24

  • ‘He’s got it backwards’: Sen. Graham slams Biden for criticism of Israel

    02:26

  • Sen. Warnock won’t say if Biden should debate Trump: ‘I support debates’

    00:49

  • Sen. Warnock says Netanyahu must recognize 30,000 Palestinian deaths and calls for a cease-fire

    01:57

  • Warnock says going into Rafah is 'morally unjustifiable': Full interview

    10:55

  • U.S. adds 275K new jobs last month as Biden predicts soft landing

    02:42

  • Former Israeli PM disputes Biden’s claim that Israel can do more to get aid into Gaza

    08:37

  • No Labels eyes presidential ticket, but ‘not mentioning any names,’ says co-chair

    07:19

  • Kari Lake is 'Republicans' worst nightmare' for winning Arizona Senate seat, says Democratic Senator

    08:45

  • Army sergeant charged with transmitting sensitive U.S. military information to China

    03:38

  • Biden to announce emergency mission to establish port to get aid into Gaza

    02:10

  • U.S. ‘frustration’ grows as airstrikes fail to deter Houthi attacks on civilians

    03:01

  • Analysis: Democrats would be ‘foolish’ to write-off North Carolina in general election

    05:22

Meet the Press

Sen. Graham says he’s ‘very conflicted’ on TikTok ban

01:11

In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says he isn’t yet sure how he would vote on a bill to ban TikTok in the U.S.March 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘I have to hope’ intelligence community will ‘dumb down’ Trump briefings

    01:05

  • Sen. Graham says Israel-Hamas war ‘will not be over’ if hostages are released: Full interview

    13:12

  • Biden campaign brings in $10 million in 24 hours following State of the Union address

    02:36

  • Fani Willis case should be decided ‘not based on optics but based on the law,’ says Sen. Warnock

    01:25

  • Adam Schiff says Katie Porter ‘congratulated’ him despite calling California Senate race ‘rigged’

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Graham says he’s ‘very conflicted’ on TikTok ban

    01:11
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All