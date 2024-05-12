IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Graham says Israel should do ‘whatever’ it needs to do to survive; compares war in Gaza to WWII
May 12, 202403:38

  • Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Graham says Israel should do ‘whatever’ it needs to do to survive; compares war in Gaza to WWII

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Bernie Sanders says Israel should not receive 'another nickel of U.S. military aid'

    02:27

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’ll accept 2024 election results ‘if there’s no massive cheating’

    00:39

  • Biden taps Obama, George Clooney and Julia Roberts for mega fundraisers

    01:34

  • Blinken says U.S. is not avoiding holding Israel accountable: ‘We don’t have double standards’

    02:06

  • Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview

    11:34

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders says 'Israel has broken international law' and 'American law': Full interview

    07:38

  • Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview

    10:30

  • National Right to Life President: ‘It will be difficult’ to get abortion ban ‘on a national basis'

    08:23

  • Michael Phelps reflects on depression and mental health: 'I saw it as a sign of weakness'

    01:25

  • Inside the power and politics of Florida's sugar industry

    03:40

  • Hispanic Caucus Chair: Biden should take action on immigration since Congress is ‘not functional’

    06:14

  • Michael Phelps says the Paris Olympics are a moment to bring everyone together

    01:05

  • Which states will have abortion on the ballot in November?

    03:36

  • Sen. Merkley praises U.S. pause on weapons shipment to Israel as 'positive development'

    08:44

  • Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff highlights how men can help in the fight for abortion rights

    06:39

  • Putin projects ‘wartime image’ of Russia in fifth inaugural address

    03:16

  • Israel in ‘position where they get less’ compared to previous cease-fire proposals: Fmr. Envoy

    05:53

  • Trump voters skeptical that Biden could legitimately win reelection in 2024

    03:19

Meet the Press

Sen. Graham says Israel should do ‘whatever’ it needs to do to survive; compares war in Gaza to WWII

03:38

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joins Meet the Press to discuss President Biden’s decision to withhold weapons from Israel and draws comparisons between World War II and the Israel-Hamas war.May 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Graham says Israel should do ‘whatever’ it needs to do to survive; compares war in Gaza to WWII

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Bernie Sanders says Israel should not receive 'another nickel of U.S. military aid'

    02:27

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says he’ll accept 2024 election results ‘if there’s no massive cheating’

    00:39

  • Biden taps Obama, George Clooney and Julia Roberts for mega fundraisers

    01:34

  • Blinken says U.S. is not avoiding holding Israel accountable: ‘We don’t have double standards’

    02:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All