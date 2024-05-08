IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Merkley praises U.S. pause on weapons shipment to Israel as 'positive development'
May 8, 202408:44
    Sen. Merkley praises U.S. pause on weapons shipment to Israel as 'positive development'

Sen. Merkley praises U.S. pause on weapons shipment to Israel as 'positive development'

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), one of just 3 Democrats to vote against the foreign aid supplemental, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the White House’s decision to halt weapons shipment to Israel over concerns they would be used in southern Gaza.May 8, 2024

