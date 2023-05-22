IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press

Sen. Tim Scott makes his case against Trump, DeSantis on conservatism and Ukraine

07:30

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) sits down with NBC News’ Tom Llamas in a wide-ranging exclusive interview discussing his 2024 presidential run, including how he differentiates himself from frontrunners former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).May 22, 2023

