Meet the Press

Sept. 26 — Sen. Cory Booker, DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas

58:48

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) talks about negotiations over President Biden's spending bill and the collapse of police reform talks. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Department of Homeland Security, talks to Chuck Todd about the Haitian migrant surge at the border. Bob Woodward, Associate Editor, The Washington Post and Robert Costa, National Political Reporter, The Washington Post, co-authors of “Peril” talk about the last days of the Trump presidency. Amy Walter, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Eddie Glaude, Jr. and Meghan McCain join the Meet the Press roundtable to talk about President Biden's imperiled agenda. Sept. 26, 2021

