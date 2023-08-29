IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Afghanistan gold star families 'stonewalled' by Biden admin., McCaul says

    September 22 is date to watch in Ohio abortion access

    If Trump wins in 2024, can he pardon Meadows? No, and here's why.

  • ‘I don’t think there should be a primary challenge’ to Biden in 2024, says Democratic lawmaker

  • Trump's trial timeline could not be 'set up any worse' for voters: Full Panel

  • Jacksonville shooter was an 'evil' and 'wicked' man, sheriff says

  • Police give ‘all-clear’ at UNC after reports of potential gunman

  • Judge in Trump’s D.C. case is a ‘no nonsense judge,’ says fmr. U.S. Attorney

  • Trump’s March 2024 D.C. trial date ‘absolutely’ a victory for Jack Smith

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. previews the March on Washington

  • No Labels Co-Chair McCrory: Those saying third party can't succeed thought Trump couldn't win

  • Full Panel on Ramaswamy: Could you imagine ‘mansplaining’ to the UN ambassador at GOP debate?

  • Republican primary electorate split on issues based on view of 2020 election result

  • Full Vivek Ramaswamy: I stand by calling Trump a 'sore loser' in 2020

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says there's a 'mental health epidemic' after Jacksonville shooting

  • 81-year-old Sanders says age 'is an issue' in 2024 but a small one

  • Chuck Todd: It’s a ‘failure of imagination’ to think Trump can’t lose GOP primary

  • Full Sanders: There's value in third-party candidates bringing up issues 'not always talked about'

  • Ramaswamy says he would've certified 2020 election, but Pence missed 'historic opportunity'

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says he'd make Trump an 'adviser' or 'mentor' if elected president

Meet the Press

September 22 is date to watch in Ohio abortion access

The GOP-controlled Ohio Ballot Board’s attempt to insert the term “unborn child” into a ballot referendum intended to protect access to abortion in the state is being challenged before the state Supreme Court, NBC News Senior National Reporter Henry Gomez reports.Aug. 29, 2023

Best of NBC News

