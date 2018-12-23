Meet the Press

Should Castro and Beto focus on winning Texas instead of the White House?

01:26

Presidential hopeful former HUD Sec. Julian Castro tells Chuck Todd that there are plenty of good candidates for Texas offices.Dec. 23, 2018

