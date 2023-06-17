IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

Should the U.S. pay reparations to Black citizens for slavery?

09:38

Cornell William Brooks, former president and CEO of the NAACP, and Coleman Hughes, columnist and host of the podcast "Conversations with Coleman," discuss whether Black Americans are owed reparations for hundreds of years of slavery, Jim Crow segregation and other forms of institutional racism on Meet the Press Reports.June 17, 2023

