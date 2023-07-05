Situation in Israel will get ‘worse’ before it gets ‘even worse,’ fmr. State Dept. analyst says

Israeli troops pulled out of the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank after carrying out the largest military operation in decades. NBC News Foreign Correspondent Matt Bradley and Aaron David Miller, senior fellow in the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace join Meet the Press NOW to discuss. July 5, 2023