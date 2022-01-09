IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Slowing immigration worsens job market shortages

Meet the Press

Slowing immigration worsens job market shortages

The last decade saw one of the slowest rates of growth for any decade in U.S. history. And behind that slow growth was a declining birth rate coupled with slower immigration.Jan. 9, 2022

