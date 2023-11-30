IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Some of the child hostages have come back 'whispering,' says Israeli hostage family member

Meet the Press

Some of the child hostages have come back 'whispering,' says Israeli hostage family member

07:53

Shira Havron, relative of one of the released hostages, discusses the “hell on earth” she experienced while awaiting news of her family’s condition and her message to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the U.S.Nov. 30, 2023

