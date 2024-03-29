IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
South Carolina will use district map previously deemed illegal in 2024 House election
March 29, 202404:40

  • ‘Evan is not here’: Gershkovich’s parents speak out a full year since his arrest

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    South Carolina will use district map previously deemed illegal in 2024 House election

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    House Republicans plan next steps in twin impeachment inquiries

    02:50

  • Gov. Walz: Uncommitted voters were expressing ‘frustration,’ but ‘will come home’ to Biden

    06:57

  • Israeli delegation visit to Washington to be rescheduled amid diplomatic strains

    03:40

  • Supreme Court may rely on ‘procedural punt’ in abortion pill case, says legal expert

    04:55

  • Johnson needs to compromise with Democrats to retain speakership, Rep. Quigley says

    08:05

  • Netanyahu canceling high-level meeting is 'political response' to UN vote, says fmr. Mideast Envoy

    05:34

  • Hunter Biden lawyers ask judge to dismiss tax charges

    02:17

  • Speaker Johnson has to ‘have the spine’ to bring Ukraine aid to floor, Democratic congressman says

    07:02

  • Brother of Baltimore bridge worker shares frustration over recovery mission

    01:57

  • Democrats optimistic about 2024 chances in North Carolina

    04:09

  • Lara Trump on 2020 election: 'That’s in the past'

    13:32

  • Stephen Breyer says he’d be ‘amazed’ if a Supreme Court justice was behind the Dobbs leak

    00:50

  • It’s ‘possible’ Dobbs could be overturned: Justice Breyer interview part 1

    12:59

  • It’s OK to use donations to pay Trump legal bills if ‘donors know,’ says fmr. RNC Chair McDaniel

    01:22

  • Fmr. Justice Breyer reflects on Bush v. Gore: The Supreme Court ‘shouldn't have taken it up’

    00:28

  • Ronna McDaniel says there was ‘tension’ between RNC and Trump campaign over debates: Full interview

    21:11

  • McDaniel defends silence over January 6th: The RNC chair has to ’take one for the whole team’

    01:29

  • 'Something I've never said before': Senate Democrat says Rafah offensive could imperil aid to Israel

    13:07

Meet the Press

South Carolina will use district map previously deemed illegal in 2024 House election

04:40

Due to a delayed Supreme Court ruling, South Carolina will be the latest state allowed to use an unconstitutional congressional map. David Wasserman, senior editor and elections analyst at The Cook Political Report, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss.March 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • ‘Evan is not here’: Gershkovich’s parents speak out a full year since his arrest

    06:19
  • Now Playing

    South Carolina will use district map previously deemed illegal in 2024 House election

    04:40
  • UP NEXT

    House Republicans plan next steps in twin impeachment inquiries

    02:50

  • Gov. Walz: Uncommitted voters were expressing ‘frustration,’ but ‘will come home’ to Biden

    06:57

  • Israeli delegation visit to Washington to be rescheduled amid diplomatic strains

    03:40

  • Supreme Court may rely on ‘procedural punt’ in abortion pill case, says legal expert

    04:55
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All