Speaker Johnson uses 'McCarthy-esque' tactics after House Republicans block FISA bill
April 10, 202403:53

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Meet the Press

Speaker Johnson uses 'McCarthy-esque' tactics after House Republicans block FISA bill

03:53

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali joins Meet the Press NOW to report on the latest GOP infighting in the House as Republicans block a bill to reauthorize the nation’s warrantless surveillance powers and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) faces threats to oust him over Ukraine aid.April 10, 2024

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

